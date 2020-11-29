Floods: AIADMK leader slams govt.

AIADMK secretary (West) Om Sakthi Sekar on Saturday flayed the government for its failure to prevent flooding at Indira Gandhi Square despite spending crores of rupees.

Mr. Sekar told presspersons here that the government had claimed to have spent several crores of rupees on flood mitigation measures at the signal. But the situation remained the same as was seen during the Cyclone Nivar, he said.

Mr. Sekar said the government should take steps to obtain 50% of seats from private medical colleges for sponsoring students under CENTAC quota.

If the government was serious in its stand on getting seats from private medical colleges, they should start counselling only after obtaining 50% seats, he said.

The former MLA urged the government to carry out the assessment of rain damage. The Central assistance was not received in the past during natural calamities as enumeration was not done in a systematic manner.