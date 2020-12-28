Puducherry

Five strays found dead

The D Nagar police are investigating the death of five stray dogs whose carcasses were found in a drain on Perumal Kovil Street in Coundanpalayam here on Sunday. The incident came to light after locals found the carcasses in the drain and alerted the police.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the dogs were poisoned by unidentified persons. The carcasses were removed and sent to the Veterinary Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

