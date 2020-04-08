Five active COVID-19 cases in UT: Collector

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory has gone up to five with a person from the enclave of Mahe getting infected on Tuesday.

The patient, in his early 70’s, has been admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College in the Kannur district of Kerala after he was tested positive for the virus.

Briefing reporters here on Wednesday, District Collector T. Arun said as many as 20 persons are under observation for the coronavirus at various hospitals in UT. Eight persons have been discharged after they tested negative.

The territorial police have registered 1504 cases against those who have violated lockdown regulations. As many as 8129 vehicles have been seized for violating the prohibitory orders, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal said persons who have attended the Tabligh Jamaat congregation in New Delhi should voluntarily disclose to the police their travel details. Also, any individual who was on a foreign tour in the last two months should get medically screened, he added.