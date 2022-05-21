Fitness test of institution vehicles begin, exercise to continue on Sunday

Six teams to certify the road worthiness of around 900 vehicles owned by educational institutions

Transport Commissioner A. S. Sivakumar and other officials inspecting vehicles owned by institutions in Puducherry on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Transport Department on Saturday started inspection of vehicles owned by educational institutions to certify their road worthiness. Led by Transport Commissioner A.S Sivakumar, the officials started inspection of the vehicles at the Truck Terminal in Mettuplayam. The inspection of buses and vans would continue on Sunday. Mr. Sivakumar said the department had identified 900 vehicles owned by various educational institutions for annual inspection. The department had formed six teams, comprising motor Vehicle Inspectors and Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspectors to check the vehicles, he said. Inspection would be done to ascertain whether the vehicles are mechanically fit. It involved inspection of brakes, doors, emergency windows, seats, space for bags and other features. Vehicle documents such as insurance, permit, driving licence, tax and pollution control certificates will also be verified, the department said in a release.



