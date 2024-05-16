GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fitness inspection of school, college buses to begin on June 1 in Puducherry

Around 900 vehicles belonging to schools and colleges will be inspected and certified at the camp to be held at the Mettupalayam Truck Terminal

Published - May 16, 2024 11:48 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The fitness of vehicles will be checked and accordingly, stickers reflecting the roadworthiness of the vehicle will be affixed on the buses. File photograph

The fitness of vehicles will be checked and accordingly, stickers reflecting the roadworthiness of the vehicle will be affixed on the buses. File photograph

The Puducherry Transport Department will organise special camps for fitness inspections of buses belonging to educational institutions, on June 1 and 2 at the Mettupalayam Truck Terminal.

Deputy Transport Commissioner, A. Kumaran said that around 900 vehicles belonging to schools and colleges would be inspected and certified at the camp. The department has constituted four teams under Motor Vehicle Inspector/Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector to check the roadworthiness of the vehicles.

The fitness of vehicles will be checked and accordingly, stickers reflecting the roadworthiness of the vehicle will be affixed on the buses. Special camps will also be held in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions, a press release said.

“All educational institutions and owners of vehicles are requested to produce their vehicles for inspection. The inspection is being organised as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court to ensure safety of students,” Mr Kumaran said.

Related Topics

Puducherry / road transport / school / students / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.