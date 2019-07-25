Filing I-T returns to become easier

Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Jahanzeb Akhtar on Wednesday said that tax-filing compliance will become easier and faceless income tax assessment has been introduced from this year.

As part of the initiative, the assessees will be provided pre-filled return forms aimed at simplifying procedures, she said.

Ms. Akhtar was speaking at the 159th Income Tax Day celebrations where the top taxpayers in the Union Territory were felicitated.

Growth trajectory

She outlined the latest initiatives by the department such as tax-payer friendly initiatives like e-filing of returns at any time from anywhere.

She traced the history of Income Tax in India and spoke about the first Income Tax Act and the developments in taxation in the last 159 years.

When the Income Tax was introduced in the Union Territory in 1963, it had 5,000 taxpayers with a revenue of ₹10 lakh.

The Income Tax Circle in the Union Territory comprising the neighbouring districts of Cuddalore and Villupuram now has 2.2 lakh taxpayers and the revenue was ₹545 crore in 2017-18, Ms. Akhtar added.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and Director General of Police S. Sundari Nanda spoke.