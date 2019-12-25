Fair price shop staff stage walkout

Employees of fair price shops attached to various Cooperative societies in Puducherry on Tuesday boycotted the National Consumers Day function held in Ariyankuppam.

They staged a dharna in front of the venue to mark their protest against non-payment of over two years’ worth of salaries.

Chaos ensued after the function organised by the Department of Civil Supplies began at a private marriage hall.

Interrupting the event, over 100 fair price shop workers raised slogans stating that they had not been paid salaries for the last 25 months.

They got into heated arguments with officials of the Department and said though repeated representations were made to the authorities concerned, there was no effort from the government to find a solution to the issue, causing resentment among them.

The agitated employees walked out of the function.