“Extend reservation to wards of ex-servicemen”

March 04, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

M. Ramadass, former MP and president of the Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (PMMMK), has urged the government to implement reservation in job and education to the wards of ex-CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) personnel.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said that Goa, Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli had implemented the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 23, 2012 to extend suitable benefits to ex-CAPF Personnel on the lines of benefits provided to Ex Servicemen of Defence Forces, the Puducherry government had not done so.

The aggrieved members of ex-CAPF had represented their case to Puducherry government but to no avail. They had in 2018 obtained a ruling from the Madras High Court directing Puducherry government to issue the notification on merits and in accordance with the law within eight weeks of the order, he said.

Mr. Ramadass said it was puzzling why the government denied a benefit given by the Government of India or disregarded the order of the Court and not issued the necessary notification even after a lapse of six years. He urged the government to issue, without further delay, necessary orders and immediately extend the benefits to ex-CAPF personnels.

