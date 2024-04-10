GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EVMs, VVPAT machines deployed in U.T.

April 10, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Electronic Voting Machines (EVM and VVPAT) are being kept at a strong room at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College at Lawspet in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVM and VVPAT) are being kept at a strong room at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College at Lawspet in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

As part of putting in place the logistics for the April 19 Lok Sabha election, the Elections Department on Wednesday despatched Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines to be deployed on voting day at polling booths in the four regions of the Union Territory.

Of the 937 polling stations set up across the U.T., 739 booths are in Puducherry, 164 in Karaikal, 31 in Mahe and 33 in Yanam.

There are 26 candidates seeking mandate from an electorate of 10,23,699 lakh voters.

On Wednesday, EVMs and VVPAT machines to be deployed in Puducherry were transported from the secured warehouse of the Department in Reddiarpalayam to the strong room of the Women’s Engineering College and the Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College in Lawspet as per directions of the Election Commission of India.

The equipment was shifted under police security and placed in the strong rooms under supervision of A. Kulothungan, District Collector and Returning Officer and the representatives of participating political parties.

Somasekar Apparao Kottaru, Assistant Returning Officer and T. Sudhakar, Nodal Officer (Counting of Votes) were also present.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Department despatched EVMS/VVPAT machines to the other regions.

According to a press note, 86 ballot units, 43 VVPAT machines and 43 control units were sent to Mahe and 92 ballot units, 46 VVPAT machines and 46 control units to Yanam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.