EVMs, VVPAT machines deployed in U.T.

April 10, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As part of putting in place the logistics for the April 19 Lok Sabha election, the Elections Department on Wednesday despatched Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines to be deployed on voting day at polling booths in the four regions of the Union Territory.

Of the 937 polling stations set up across the U.T., 739 booths are in Puducherry, 164 in Karaikal, 31 in Mahe and 33 in Yanam.

There are 26 candidates seeking mandate from an electorate of 10,23,699 lakh voters.

On Wednesday, EVMs and VVPAT machines to be deployed in Puducherry were transported from the secured warehouse of the Department in Reddiarpalayam to the strong room of the Women’s Engineering College and the Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College in Lawspet as per directions of the Election Commission of India.

The equipment was shifted under police security and placed in the strong rooms under supervision of A. Kulothungan, District Collector and Returning Officer and the representatives of participating political parties.

Somasekar Apparao Kottaru, Assistant Returning Officer and T. Sudhakar, Nodal Officer (Counting of Votes) were also present.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Department despatched EVMS/VVPAT machines to the other regions.

According to a press note, 86 ballot units, 43 VVPAT machines and 43 control units were sent to Mahe and 92 ballot units, 46 VVPAT machines and 46 control units to Yanam.