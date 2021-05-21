EPS urges PM to rescue nine fishermen

The former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for immediate rescue of nine fishermen, hailing from Nagapattinam district, who were feared to have been hit by Cyclone Tauktae.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Palaniswami said the nine fishermen ventured into the Arabian Sea on April 29. Pointing out that their families were worried about the safety of the fishermen, he wanted Mr. Modi to order an immediate search operation.