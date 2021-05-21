Puducherry

EPS urges PM to rescue nine fishermen

The former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for immediate rescue of nine fishermen, hailing from Nagapattinam district, who were feared to have been hit by Cyclone Tauktae.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Palaniswami said the nine fishermen ventured into the Arabian Sea on April 29. Pointing out that their families were worried about the safety of the fishermen, he wanted Mr. Modi to order an immediate search operation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2021 2:43:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/eps-urges-pm-to-rescue-nine-fishermen/article34610180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY