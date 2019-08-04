EPFO redress meet on August 9

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will hold grievance meet on August 9 at Thanthai Periyar Auditorium, ONGC, Neravy Office Complex, Neravy, Karaikal, for the benefit of EPFO members, trade unions and employers.
Details sought
The members are advised to furnish in advance the details of grievances in writing with contact number, e-mail id to the Public Relations Officer in Puducherry on or before August 5, a release from the office of Regional P.F Commissioner, Puducherry, said.
The members can send their grievances through e-mail at ro. puducherry @epfindia.gov.in
