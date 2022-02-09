Puducherry

Ensure proper implementation of MGNREGS, Villupuram MP tells Puducherry government

D. Ravikumar  

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged the Puducherry government to ensure proper implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

In a statement, he said about 1.56 lakh workers had registered under the scheme in the Union Territory. Of them about 66,628 were active workers.

“With such a minimum strength of active workers, it will not be difficult for the government to utilise the scheme to the fullest capacity and ensure 100% workdays for them. However, each household had got only 14.38% work. Not even a single household had received 100% workdays,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar said workers in the Union Territory were not getting 100% workdays, which was against the guidelines of the MGNREGS. For the year 2021-22, the government had allocated a meagre ₹8 lakh. Even the amount was not fully utilised and the territorial administration had spent only ₹5.4 lakh for taking up various works.

The government should allocate sufficient funds and ensure 100% workdays for all households enrolled under the scheme in the current fiscal, he demanded.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 12:21:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/ensure-proper-implementation-of-mgnregs-villupuram-mp-tells-puducherry-government/article38400724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY