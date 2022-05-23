Electricity employees launch indefinite strike

Move follows territorial administration’s decision to give its nod to privatise department

Employees of Electricity Department staging an indefinite strike against privatisation of power distribution in the Union Territory on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Move follows territorial administration’s decision to give its nod to privatise department

The employees of Electricity Department on Monday renewed their protest against privatisation of power distribution in Union Territory.

Following a meeting of leaders of Joint Action Committee, employees have decided to launch an indefinite strike from Monday against privatisation.

President of Joint Action Committee Arulmozhi said the indefinite strike was called after the territorial administration decided to give its approval to privatise the department. The Cabinet gave its consent to the Centre for going ahead with its decision to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory, he said.

The employees have decided to renew the agitation without causing much hardship to the public. The workers would not be attending new works related to laying power lines and reading of power meters would not be done, he said. If the government failed to hold talks with the employees, he said the Committee would intensify the agitation.