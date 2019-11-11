Elderly pillion rider falls from bike, dies

A 63-year-old woman, riding pillion with her grandson on a two-wheeler, fell from the vehicle and died when a police constable allegedly tried to stop them during a vehicle check at Kallakurichi in Villupuram on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Ayyamal, of Ulangakathan village. According to the police, when her grandson Senthil Kumar was riding the bike on the Kallakurichi-Kachirapalayam Road, when constable Santhosh waved at them to stop.

Mr. Senthil Kumar reportedly lost control and skidded, causing his Ayyamal to fall. She sustained injuries on her head and was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Tension mounted after relatives protested in front of the hospital alleging that the constable had flung his lathi at the vehicle. Senior police officials pacified them.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar denied the allegations and said Senthil Kumar was inebriated.

Constable Santhosh had signalled with his hands to stop the motorcycle but the rider lost control, he added.