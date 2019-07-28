Duty hike may push up IMFL prices

Prices of all categories of Indian Made Foreign Liquor will substantially go up as the government has increased the excise as well as additional excise duty for all categories of liquor, wine and beer.

The price of cheap liquor would increase by ₹10 per bottle and that of medium/premium category by ₹15 to ₹20. The price of beer would go up by ₹4 to ₹6 a bottle.

A government official said the increase was made taking into account the price of liquor and other beverages in Tamil Nadu.

“There was a huge difference and we wanted to bridge that gap. Even after the increase, the price here will be low compared that of Tamil Nadu. But, there will not be any substantial difference,” said a senior official.

The government hopes to net ₹120 crore more because of the revision. Last year, the Excise Department collected ₹850 crore and this year it might touch ₹1,000 crore, the official added.