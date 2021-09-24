DMK sets up panel to screen candidates

The Puducherry unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has set up a high-level committee to screen candidates for the local body poll, Opposition leader and convenor of Puducherry unit of the party, R. Siva said here on Thursday.

Addressing party workers, he said the committee would scrutinise and forward the applications to the DMK leadership for approval.

He said people in the Union Territory had immense faith in the DMK after seeing the performance of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Exhorting the cadre to work hard to ensure the victory of DMK candidates, the Opposition leader said, “People of the Union Territory want DMK rule after seeing the good work done by Mr. Stalin in Tamil Nadu.”