DMK seeks Centre’s intervention in removing police barricades

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has sought immediate intervention of the Centre in removing the barricades constructed in the White Town area in connection with a stir led by the Congress and allies against Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi.
In a statement, convenor of DMK North wing S. P Sivakumar said the deployment of Central forces and barricading of streets around Raj Nivas due to the stand-off between the Lt. Governor and the ruling Congress have caused inconvenience to people, especially to those in Raj Bhavan constituency.
“Either the Central government should intervene immediately or summon the Lt. Governor to New Delhi and allow her to stay in the national capital till the issues are solved. Those who are supposed to protect and serve the people are harassing the public,” he said.
The iron fences should be removed immediately so that people could live in peace, the former Minister said in a statement.
