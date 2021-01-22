Puducherry

DMK seeks Centre’s intervention in removing police barricades

No entry: A view of the barricaded Ranga Pillai Street near Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has sought immediate intervention of the Centre in removing the barricades constructed in the White Town area in connection with a stir led by the Congress and allies against Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi.

In a statement, convenor of DMK North wing S. P Sivakumar said the deployment of Central forces and barricading of streets around Raj Nivas due to the stand-off between the Lt. Governor and the ruling Congress have caused inconvenience to people, especially to those in Raj Bhavan constituency.

“Either the Central government should intervene immediately or summon the Lt. Governor to New Delhi and allow her to stay in the national capital till the issues are solved. Those who are supposed to protect and serve the people are harassing the public,” he said.

The iron fences should be removed immediately so that people could live in peace, the former Minister said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 1:48:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/dmk-seeks-centres-intervention-in-removing-police-barricades/article33630623.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY