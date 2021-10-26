DMK flays govt. for law and order situation

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva has criticised the government for its handling of the law and order situation in the Union Territory.

In a statement, he said the government had failed to act against anti-social elements operating from the prison. Organised crime, including revenge murders, were being planned from the Central prison, he added. The murder that occurred in Oupalam was a testimony to the prevailing law and order situation in Puducherry, he said.

“Criminals are operating from the jail without any fear. They are indulging in land grabbing by creating fake documents. French nationals and senior citizens are targeted by rowdy elements and their lands being grabbed. The police should be given instructions to monitor the activities of prisoners in a more systematic manner,” he added.