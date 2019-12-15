Director of Art and Culture S. Ganessin dies after a heart attack in Puducherry

Director of Art and Culture S. Ganessin, 58, passed away following a massive heart attack here late on Saturday night.

According to a senior official, his family found him lying unconscious around 5 a.m. on Sunday. He was immediately rushed to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He is survived by wife and a daughter. His body has been kept at his residence near Velankanni Orphanage at Venketa Nagar. Cremation will be held on Monday morning.

In his long service as a Pondicherry Civil Service officer, Mr. Ganessin had held key posts, including Commissioner of Municipality, Regional Administrator (Yanam) and Deputy Collector, Karaikal.