Director of Art and Culture S. Ganessin dies after a heart attack in Puducherry

Director of Art and Culture S. Ganessin, 58, passed away following a massive heart attack here late on Saturday night.
According to a senior official, his family found him lying unconscious around 5 a.m. on Sunday. He was immediately rushed to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
He is survived by wife and a daughter. His body has been kept at his residence near Velankanni Orphanage at Venketa Nagar. Cremation will be held on Monday morning.
In his long service as a Pondicherry Civil Service officer, Mr. Ganessin had held key posts, including Commissioner of Municipality, Regional Administrator (Yanam) and Deputy Collector, Karaikal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.