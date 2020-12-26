Puducherry

Devotees throng temples on Vaikunta Ekadasi

Devotees thronged Perumal temples in Puducherry to offer prayers on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on Friday.

Temples witnessed heavy rush from the wee hours. Hundreds of people waited in serpentine queues at the famous Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple on Mahatma Gandhi Road to have a glimpse of the presiding deity being taken out of the ‘Sorgavasal.’

Temple authorities had a tough time in maintaining personal distancing norms to prevent the sp read of COVID-19.

Rituals held

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan and legislator K. Venketasan were at the temple when the deity was carried out.

Rituals were also held at Perumal temples at Muthialpet, Lawspet, Villianur, Thirubhuvanai, Kirumampakkam and Kannikoil.

