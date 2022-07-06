Department of Posts organises letter writing competition

Letter on the topic ‘Vision for India 2047’ e letter can be written in English, Hindi and Tamil

The Department of Posts has launched a letter writing competition on the subject ‘Vision for India 2047,’ as part of the Central government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Pondicherry Division, E. Durairajan in a release said the letter could be written in English, Hindi and Tamil by any member of the public.

If the participant is writing the letter in an Inland letter, the word limit should be 500 words and if it was on an A4 size sheet, the word limit could go up to 1,000. The letter could be addressed to the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai-600 002. It could be handed over to any post office in the circle also. The participants could post the letter till October 31, the release said.

The competition is open to candidates up to the age of 18 years and the participants above 18 years have to give a self-declaration age certificate. Further details can be had by email - dopondicherry.tn@indiapost.gov.in or by calling 0413-2344855.