DEO’s appeal to first-time voters in Puducherry

April 06, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

District Election Officer (DEO) A. Kulothungan has made a general appeal to the first-time voters urging them to exercise their franchise for the Lok Sabha election on April 19.

In an appeal to parents, the DEO said the occasion has come for the first-time voters to cast their vote. “Please vote, and encourage others to vote. Think of the right candidate of your choice and vote. Don’t allow yourself to be induced by cash or threat. If you happen to witness any poll violations, register your complaint in the cVIGIL mobile application of the Election Commission of India. The information you share would be confidential. Let this facility be known to others,” he said.

He also appealed to voters to log on to https://ceopuducherry.gov.in or dial 1950 to know the location of polling stations.