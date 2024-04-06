GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

DEO’s appeal to first-time voters in Puducherry

April 06, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer (DEO) A. Kulothungan has made a general appeal to the first-time voters urging them to exercise their franchise for the Lok Sabha election on April 19.

In an appeal to parents, the DEO said the occasion has come for the first-time voters to cast their vote. “Please vote, and encourage others to vote. Think of the right candidate of your choice and vote. Don’t allow yourself to be induced by cash or threat. If you happen to witness any poll violations, register your complaint in the cVIGIL mobile application of the Election Commission of India. The information you share would be confidential. Let this facility be known to others,” he said.

He also appealed to voters to log on to https://ceopuducherry.gov.in or dial 1950 to know the location of polling stations. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.