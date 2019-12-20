Puducherry

Debris of BrahMos missile washes ashore

The object was first spotted by some fishermen at the Thazhanguda coast.

Defence Ministry to examine the part

The Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) on Thursday retrieved debris, suspected to part of a BrahMos missile, that washed ashore at the Thazhanguda coast near here. A group of fishermen noticed the spherical object on the shore and alerted the Marine Police.

Police said the fishermen suspected it to be a buoy and pulled it to the shore. The Marine Police have taken custody of the part and alerted the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) for safe keeping. The spherical shaped object bore the number BIFP -94 and the logo of BrahMos.

Police suspect that the component could be part of the supersonic cruise missile that was test fired from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odissa on Tuesday. The part could have fallen into the Bay of Bengal.

The Ministry of Defence is likely to send a team to examine the part and decide on further action.

The recovered part had been kept in Thazhanguda and the police picketing had been posted at the site, said Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Shanthi.

