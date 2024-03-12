GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dak Adalat for Postal Department to be held at Villupuram head post office on March 15

Complaints pertaining to registered letters or parcels, speed post, money orders, insured and value payable post, can be sent to the Senior Superintendent of Post offices, Puducherry Division, on or before March 14, a press release said

March 12, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRRY

The Hindu Bureau

A Dak Adalat for the quarter ending on March 31 will be held on March 15 at 10 a.m. at the Villupuram Head Post Office.

The purpose of the Adalat is to redress the grievances of the customers of the Postal Department. Complaints pertaining to this Division regarding registered letters or parcels, speed post, money orders, insured and value payable post can be sent to the Senior Superintendent of Post offices, Puducherry Division, Puducherry, on or before March 14, a press release said. Details such as article number, date of booking, office of booking and the address of the sender and addressee are to be furnished. Complaints regarding Savings Bank accounts and cash certificates may also be sent.

Grievances to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices could be sent either by post or email at dopondicherry.tn@indiapost.gov.in

