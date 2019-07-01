Puducherry

Cuddalore SP assumes office

M. Sree Abhinav

M. Sree Abhinav   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

more-in

M. Sree Abhinav, an IPS officer of the 2014 batch, assumed office as Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore, on Sunday. Prior to this, Mr. Abhinav was the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Thakkalai in Kanniyakumari district and Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic - East), Greater Chennai Police. He succeeds P. Saravanan, who was been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch-CID, Chennai.

Mr Abhinav said his priority would be to maintaining law and order and addressing public grievances. A WhatsApp group would be started for complaints from the public, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Puducherry
police
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 1:16:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cuddalore-sp-assumes-office/article28236883.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY