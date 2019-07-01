Cuddalore SP assumes office

M. Sree Abhinav, an IPS officer of the 2014 batch, assumed office as Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore, on Sunday. Prior to this, Mr. Abhinav was the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Thakkalai in Kanniyakumari district and Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic - East), Greater Chennai Police. He succeeds P. Saravanan, who was been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch-CID, Chennai.
Mr Abhinav said his priority would be to maintaining law and order and addressing public grievances. A WhatsApp group would be started for complaints from the public, he said.
