Cuddalore logs 30 cases of COVID-19
Cuddalore district on Tuesday recorded 30 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 74,752. The district saw 73,672 recoveries and the active case count stood at 185.
Villupuram district reported 22 cases, taking the total number of cases to 55,293.
Kallakurichi district recorded five cases, taking the overall count to 36,741.
