Cuddalore logs 21 fresh COVID-19 cases

Cuddalore district on Tuesday recorded 21 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 75,161. The district saw 74,080 recoveries and the active case count stood at 186.

Villupuram reported 23 fresh cases, which took the total number of positive cases in the district to 55,744.

Kallakurichi logged five fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 36,839 in the district.