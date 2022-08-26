Cuddalore logs 13 cases of COVID-19 infections
Cuddalore district on Friday reported 13 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 75,544. The district saw 74,543 recoveries and the active case count stood at 106.
Villupuram district recorded 10 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 56,053.
Kallakurichi district reported one case, taking the overall tally to 36,906.
