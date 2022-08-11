CPI flays Centre for standoff in presenting annual Budget

Special Correspondent August 11, 2022 20:35 IST

‘Assembly had has to be adjourned after L-G’s address as the Budget did not get nod from the Centre’

Communist Party of India has criticised the Centre for not providing accord to the draft annual plan of Puducherry. In a statement, party secretary A. M. Saleem said the Assembly had to be adjourned after the address by Lt. Governor as the Budget did not get Centre’s approval. By playing politics on the issue, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has betrayed the people of the Union Territory. The Lt. Governor has failed to use her influence at Centre to get approval for the Budget and adequate funds, he said. The CPI also considered the Lt. Governor’s address in the Assembly as one that was full of contradictions. The Lt. Governor’s statement regarding GSDP growth, increase in revenue collection and achievements on the socio-economic front did not tally with the ground reality. People were unable to get clean drinking water, proper health care and affordable education. Employment opportunity has shrunk due to lack of development activity, he said.



