Puducherry

Puducherry Assembly elections | CPI fields Sethu Selvam from Thattanchavady

CPI leaders declaring AITUC general secretary K. Sethu Selvam as the candidate for Thattanchavady constituency in Puducherry on Monday.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The Communist Party of India has decided to field general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress local unit K. Sethu Selvam from Thattanchavady constituency for the Assembly election.

CPI Puducherry secretary A. M Saleem announced his candidature at the party office in the presence of former Minister R. Viswanathan and former legislator Nara. Kalainathan.

The 49 year-old-young trade union leader will be taking on political heavy weight and founder of All India N. R Congress N. Rangasamy.

Mr. Selvam is also the executive committee member of CPI.

During the 2019 by-election for the Thattachavady constituency, the CPI was keen on fielding its nominee for the by-poll.

The Congress has allocated 13 out of the total 30 seats to DMK and one each to CPI and VCK for the Assembly elections.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 3:56:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cpi-fields-sethu-selvam-from-thattanchavady/article34079082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY