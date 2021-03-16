Puducherry Assembly elections | CPI fields Sethu Selvam from Thattanchavady

The Communist Party of India has decided to field general secretary of All India Trade Union Congress local unit K. Sethu Selvam from Thattanchavady constituency for the Assembly election.

CPI Puducherry secretary A. M Saleem announced his candidature at the party office in the presence of former Minister R. Viswanathan and former legislator Nara. Kalainathan.

The 49 year-old-young trade union leader will be taking on political heavy weight and founder of All India N. R Congress N. Rangasamy.

Mr. Selvam is also the executive committee member of CPI.

During the 2019 by-election for the Thattachavady constituency, the CPI was keen on fielding its nominee for the by-poll.

The Congress has allocated 13 out of the total 30 seats to DMK and one each to CPI and VCK for the Assembly elections.