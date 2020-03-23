COVID-19: Vehicular traffic suspended at inter-state border in Puducherry

Vehicular traffic from neighbouring Cuddalore and Villupuram districts in Tamil Nadu into Puducherry was curtailed on Monday with the district administration imposing restrictions on the entry of vehicles along the inter-state borders in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the Union Territory to prohibit large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions were imposed as part of the preventive measures against COVID-19 and will remain in force till March 31.

According to a senior official, all vehicles including government and private buses and light motor vehicles except essential services will not be permitted into the Union Territory round the clock.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses that were refused entry into Puducherry dropped off their passengers near the Pattanur toll plaza.

However, two-wheelers would be exempted after the riders are thoroughly screened at the check posts. Intra-State bus services from Puducherry to Bahour, Nettapakkam, Thirukkanur, Madagadipet and Kalapet would function as usual, he said.

Joint teams comprising of police, municipal and officials of the Public Health Department have stepped up vigil at the four inter-state border check posts at Kannikovil, Pattanur, Hanumanthai and Kottakuppam as part of the intensified surveillance measures.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry Railway station on Subbaiah Salai was also under lock down with Southern Railway cancelling all train services till March 31. An official said that advance booking in counters and online booking will remain unavailable.

However, adequate support staff will be available at the station for assisting passengers in case they turn up without being aware of these arrangements.