Prohibitory orders imposed in U.T. from March 23-31

The territorial administration on Saturday decided to impose Section 144 (2) of CrPC from March 23 to 31, restricting the gathering of more than four people in public places as a preventive measure to contain COVID-19, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the prohibitory order was necessary to avoid people gathering in large numbers.

“Though shops will remain open throughout the day, people should come out only to buy essential items,” he said, emphasising that people should avoid gathering in public places for a long time. The Beach Road will remain closed till March 31, he said, adding that these measures were necessary, taking into account the growing number of COVID-19 cases elsewhere in the country.

On Sunday, all shops, business establishments and liquor outlets will be closed in view of the ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said. The district administration has strengthened screening of people coming to the region at the border areas, he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has advised select departments to allow 50% of Group B and Group C employees to work from home by drafting a weekly roster system for them to attend office on alternate weeks.

However, the 50% limit will not be applicable to departments and public sector undertakings such as Health and Family Welfare Services, Indian System of Medicines, Revenue and Disaster Management, Excise, Police, Electricity, Public Works, Fire Service, Municipalities, Commune Panchayats, Transport, Commercial Taxes, Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries, Ponlait, Puducherry Road Transport Corporation and Puducherry Power Corporation.

Before allowing the officials to work from home, their updated contacts numbers should be obtained.

Refusal to attend calls and orders to attend would be considered acts of indiscipline, a GO said. Clarification regarding the order could be obtained by calling at 2233346/2233229/2233200.