Puducherry

COVID-19 vaccine does not caused any casualties: Lieutenant Governor

Dispelling misconceptions: L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan at the vaccine awareness event at Gandhi Thidal on Tuesday.  

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the COVID-19 vaccine would not cause any casualties and urged target beneficiaries to take the preventive jab.

Participating in the vaccination awareness programme organised by the Health Department at Gandhi Thidal, Beach Road, the Lt. Governor requested people to share the information regarding the vaccine and encourage others to get inoculated.

Ms. Soundararajan said those who were on election duty for the upcoming Assembly elections should also be vaccinated against COVID-19.

She enquired whether police personnel on duty there had taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Lt. Governor reiterated her appeal to people belonging to the age group of 60 and the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified comorbidities to volunteer for COVID-19 vaccination.

C. Chandramouli and A.P. Maheshwari, advisors to the Lt Governor; T. Arun, Secretary (Health); S.D. Sundaresan, Special Secretary to Lt. Governor; and senior officers of the Health Department were also present during the programme.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 12:36:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/covid-19-vaccine-does-not-cause-any-casualties-lieutenant-governor/article33974779.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY