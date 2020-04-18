COVID-19 pandemic under control in U.T.: Minister

The government has been able to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Union Territory, thanks to the cooperation of the public and government employees, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao said here on Saturday.

The Minister told presspersons that the number of active COVID-19 cases had come down to four with one more person undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

No new COVID-19 cases had been reported in the Union Territory since April 2. The Health Department continued to maintain strict vigil by carrying out door-to door verification. So far, the teams visited 2,35,474 houses in the Union Territory, the Minister said.

Mr. Rao said he had directed the staff to maintain strict vigil in the border areas and the outpatient unit at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital in the wake of Centre providing more relaxation after April 20. “We need to keep more vigil if the Centre announces more relaxation so that we keep the virus under check. Some of our neighbouring districts are hotspots,” he said.

The Minister said the government had enough stock of medical equipment, including ventilators, to deal with any emerging situation.