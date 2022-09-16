COVID-19 cases cross 100 for second day

Puducherry logs 88 of the new cases

The Union Territory recorded 104 COVID-19 cases against 46 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry logged 88 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,547 tests, followed by Karaikal (15) and Yanam (1). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 6.72%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.60%.

The overall tally is 1,970 deaths, 463 active cases (16 patients in hospital and 447 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,742 cases and 1,71,309 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.93 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.28 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,307 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,64,312 vaccine doses.