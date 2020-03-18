COVID-19: Aurobindo Ashram, parks, botanical garden, boat houses closed in Puducherry

The District Administration has ordered the closure all parks, the Botanical Garden, Aurobindo Ashram, the museum and the Chunnambar and Thengaithittu Boat houses.

District Collector T. Arun in an order on Wednesday said the establishments would be closed till March 31. The closure order was issued considering public health concerns due to the outbreak of novel coranavirus (COVID-19) within and outside the country, he said.

“The above restrictions should be strictly adhered to, failing which action as deemed proper will be taken against the establishments,” he added.

Sri Aurobindo Ashram Trust stops daily darshan

The Sri Aurobindo Ashram Trust has stopped the daily darshan to the Ashram with immediate effect following directions from the Government.

The Ashram main building will be closed to domestic and international tourists effective immediately. Only members of the community – Ashramites, volunteers, gate-pass holders and regular devotees etc., will be allowed inside. Evening meditations in the playground and the Ashram main building will also remain suspended till further notice, said Manoj Das Gupta, Managing Trustee, Sri Aurobindo Ashram Trust.

Mr. Gupta said that all sections of classes of Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education (SAICE) from kindergarten to higher courses will remain closed till March 31. A separate advisory is being sent to parents and guardians of all children.

The Ashram Dining Room will also be closed to all visitors from Wednesday. However, those already staying in the Ashram Guest Houses may continue to have their meals at the dining room as per the usual procedure. The Ashram Guest Houses will not receive any guests from Thursday. These measures will be reviewed on March 31, and extended, if required.

All members of the community are encouraged to adopt best hygiene practices such as washing hands regularly with soap, maintaining adequate distance, not touching their faces etc. Persons above 70 years of age should take extra precautions.

“There is no cause for panic. As we are aware, fear is a greater danger. These are merely collective safety measures to help further the protection of all. A separate advisory from the Ashram Medical Services will be put up to provide medical guidance to the community,” he said.