Puducherry

Coronavirus | Lockdown restrictions in Puducherry extended till May 3

People wait in a queue to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry on April 27, 2021.   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The territorial administration has decided to extend lockdown restrictions up to May 3 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

Gathering and congregation of people in any form is strictly prohibited till May 3, Secretary (Revenue) Ashok Kumar said in an order.

Unhindered movement for election related works of staff, candidates and their agents to the counting centres would be enabled.

Candidates, their agents and staff involved in counting process should undergo RT-PCR test. The counting of votes would be undertaken as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Victory procession would not be allowed. Not more than two persons would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate, the order said.

In a separate order, Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T. Sudhakar said all category of liquor shops would be closed till May 3. Any violation of the order would be seriously dealt with, the order said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2021 2:44:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/coronavirus-lockdown-restrictions-in-puducherry-extended-till-may-3/article34429584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY