Coronavirus | Government steps up efforts to bring back stranded Puducherry residents

The Puducherry government stepped up its efforts to bring back residents of the Union Territory who are stuck abroad and in different States of the country.

To facilitate this, the government launched a website http://welcomeback.py.gov.in on May 1. Around 2,300 people stranded in different States and 1,400 in foreign countries have registered on the portal. Around 3,450 people from other States residing in various parts of U.T. have also registered for their return.

The Secretary of Tourism, District Collectors of Puducherry, Karaikal and Regional Administrators of Yanam and Mahe would be scrutinising the applications and coordinating the return of stranded people. As per the guidelines issued by Centre, the priority of State governments would be to rescue stranded students, tourists and migrant labourers.

“It is not about transporting a family from U.T. residing in another States. The priority is for vulnerable people such as tourists, students and migrant workers,” the official said.

According to the official, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had written to his counterparts in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka for making necessary arrangements for their return.

Three days ago, the Chief Minister wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting his assistance in rescuing stranded students and workers abroad. “We are in the process of analysing the details of registration made online. A full list will be prepared in a few days and subsequent arrangements will be made accordingly,” the official said.

Twenty-two pilgrims from Saram who got stranded in Varanasi during the lockdown returned to Puducherry on Tuesday. Likewise, 17 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Karaikal, who went on an exchange programme to JNV school in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh before lockdown, returned home on Wednesday. The pilgrims and students would be kept under quarantine for 14 days, the official said.