Coronavirus | Consult States before classifying districts, says Puducherry Chief Minister

The Centre should consult States before classifying COVID-19 affected places as red, orange and green zones, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Wednesday.

In an audio message released to the media, he said local governments would be in a better position to classify the places taking into account the ground situation.

In the case of a person testing positive, it would be appropriate to seal the place of the resident rather than the entire locality. States would be in a better position to take an appropriate decision in this regard, Mr. Narayanasamy added.

Stressing on the need to impose restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, the Chief Minister said the Centre should not take a uniform decision on extending the nationwide lockdown. The Chief Minister reiterated the demand for more financial assistance for States to deal with the growing revenue shortfall.

The Union Territory continued to maintain strict vigil in the border areas, he said adding that only vehicles carrying essential items and patients with valid medical documents for treatment would be allowed entry.