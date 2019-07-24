Puducherry

Contract worker asphyxiated

A contract worker of Villupuram municipality was asphyxiated on Tuesday when he descended into the well of a sewage treatment plant at Kakuppam here, to remove a faulty motor. The victim was identified as Mari, 35, of Madampattu village.

The sewage disposed from various areas in Villupuram town accumulate at the treatment plant on Kakuppam Road. Police said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Mari had descended into the well with a rope fastened to his waist to remove the faulty motor. After removing the motor, Mari became unconscious and fell into the sludge. On information, the fire and rescue services personnel retrieved the body after half-an-hour and sent it to the Government Medical College Hospital at Mundiyambakkam for post-mortem. The Villupuram taluk police have registered a case.

