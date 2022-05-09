Puducherry

Consumer awareness programme

The Electricity Department will organise a public interaction programme on rights of consumers on Tuesday.

‘The session will be held at the Venkata Nagar office (O&M) from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for consumers of that area, a press note said


