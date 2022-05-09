Consumer awareness programme
The Electricity Department will organise a public interaction programme on rights of consumers on Tuesday.
‘The session will be held at the Venkata Nagar office (O&M) from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for consumers of that area, a press note said
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.