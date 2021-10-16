Puducherry

Congress sets up committee

The Pradesh Congress Committee has set up an eight-member election committee to prepare for polls in Ariyankuppam commune panchayat. The committee headed by former Minister V. Pethaperumal, included former Government whip R. K. R. Anantharaman, PCC general secretaries A. Sankar, N. Thirumurugan, V. Velmurugan and chairman of Fishermen Congress A. Kangeyan.

The PCC had also formed separate committees for Ariankuppam and Manaveli constituencies.

The committee would look into the preparations of the party for the local bodies polls whenever the elections were held, said a functionary.


