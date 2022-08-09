Congress organises padayatra to highlight failure of NDA

Party to highlight governments’ failure in controlling prices of essential commodities and generating employment opportunities

Congress workers taking out a padayatra in Puducherry to highlight the failures of the NDA governments at the Centre and the U.T. on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

The Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday launched a week-long padayatra to highlight the ‘failure’ of the National Democratic Alliance governments at the Centre and in the Union Territory.

On the first day, party workers led by PCC chief A. V. Subramanian and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy organised a padayatra covering the Assembly constituencies in the town.

Mr. Subramanian in a release said party workers would organise padayatra covering all 30 Assembly constituencies to highlight the failure of the Centre and the U.T. government in controlling the prices of essential commodities and generating employment opportunities.

The party workers would also use the occasion to educate the people on misuse of investigating agencies by the Union Government. On August 15, the PCC would organise rallies across the Union Territory to create awareness among the people on the ‘misrule’ by the NDA government.