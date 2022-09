Former Congress Minister M. Kandasamy, Ramesh Parambathu, MLA and others joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Congress Minister M. Kandasamy and MLA Ramesh Parambath joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party MP Rahul Gandhi at Thrissur in Kerala the other day.

According to a press note, the leaders walked with Mr. Gandhi for a few km in solidarity with the cause.

Earlier, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, MP V. Vaithilingam and Puducherry PCC president A.V. Subramanian participated in the yatra near Kanniyakumari.