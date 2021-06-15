Confederation of Indian Industry donates medical equipment to Puducherry government

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Puducherry along with CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. donated 100 medical oxygen cylinders and 1 lakh hand sanitisers (10 ml each) to the Health Department on Tuesday.

The relief materials donated by C.K. Ranganathan, chairman, CII Southern Region, and CavinKare, CMD, were handed over to officials in the presence of N. Rangasamy, Chief Minister, K. Lakshminarayanan, pro-term speaker and S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director.

Mr. Ranganathan said the CII, which has been working closely with Puducherry government and industry to arrest the spread of the second phase of COVID-19, would continue to engage industry members and community at large in creating awareness among people in combating the spread of coronavirus.