College student run over by private bus in Puducherry

March 28, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A 19-year-old student was killed after a private bus ran over him at Anna Statue Junction in Puducherry on Thursday noon.

The deceased has been identified as Abhisheik, a resident of Mudaliarpet and student of Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

The police said Abhisheik reportedly lost his balance while trying to get down through the front door and came under the rear wheels of the bus. He was taken to the Government General Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered against the driver under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code. The driver is absconding, the police said.