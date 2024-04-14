Coast Guard team rescues fisherman stranded in waters off the Pondy Marina

April 14, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Indian Coast Guard carried out the rescue of a fisherman from Cuddalore who was spotted stranded in the waters off the Pondy Marina coast on Sunday.

A press note from the ICG district headquarters in Puducherry said an interceptor craft (IC-307) was engaged in routine patrolling activities in the area when personnel spotted a man afloat in the waters off the Pondy Marina.

The vessel was quickly redirected to reach the man in distress. A life buoy was lowered on to the water to rescue him.

He was immediately rendered first aid treatment with the medical equipment on board. Enquiries revealed that Balamurugan, son of Balan of Sonankuppam area of Cuddalore district, had accidentally fallen off a fishing boat ‘Rolex’ while sailing in the waters off the Periya Kalapet coastline.

The rescued fisher was later handed over to the marine division of Cuddalore police.

Deputy Inspector General Surendra Singh Dasila, Commander, Indian Coast Guard-Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu, complimented the Coast Guard team for their swift action in rescuing the stranded fisherman, the press note said.