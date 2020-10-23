Puducherry

Coast Guard apprehends Sri Lankan fishing boat found straying into Indian waters

File photo used for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Sri Lankan fishing boat was detained by the Indian Coast Guard for fishing in Indian waters and brought to Karaikal Harbour for investigation on Friday morning.

The boat with six crew members was sighted by a Coast Guard Dornier, 75 nautical miles east of Karaikal, and the vessel, was subsequently apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard ship Abheek.

At the time of apprehension, the vessel 'Nathaliya' was engaged in fishing and streaming in fishing nets in violation of the Maritime Zones of India Act 1981.

The vessel was escorted to Karaikal by the Coast Guard ship for joint investigation by Marine Police and Customs and Intelligence Bureau, a press release issued by Indian Coast Guard said.

The vessel will be in the custody of Marine Police for legal proceedings.

The operation reinforces the Indian Coast Guard's resolve to check poaching in Indian waters, the release added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 1:15:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/coast-guard-apprehends-sri-lankan-fishing-boat-found-straying-into-indian-waters/article32927023.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY