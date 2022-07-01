CM urges people to follow COVID-19 protocols as cases continue to rise

With the Union Territory on Friday registering a huge spike in daily COVID-19 infections, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has appealed to the public to follow the safety norms like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitising their hands.

“People should follow the norms as cases are increasing. We should take all possible precautions to bring the numbers down,” the Chief Minister said, while interacting with the media after honouring 75 doctors on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day.

The Chief Minister’s appeal to the public came after the daily COVID-19 cases crossed the 100-mark on Friday after a five-month gap. The last time the Union Territory recorded more than 100 cases was on January 6.

In the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. on Friday, the Union Territory recorded 110 cases from 1,769 tests. Of the total new cases registered, 82 were in Puducherry, 12 in Yanam and 16 in Mahe. The new cases took the number of active cases to 402.

Of the total number of active cases, 389 were under home isolation and 13 in government healthcare centres. The test positivity rate stood at 6.22%.

Mr. Rangasamy appealed to the public to get vaccinated. The government was giving thrust to administering the booster jab to all eligible persons, he said. Complimenting doctors for their service during the peak of the pandemic, her said the cases were brought under control due to the selfless service of doctors and paramedical staff.

The Chief Minister handed over commendation certificates to 60 doctors from Puducherry, 8 from Karaikal, 5 from Yanam and 2 from Mahe. Health Secretary C. Udayakumar and Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Sriramulu were present on the occasion.