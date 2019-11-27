CM inaugurates government law college in Villupuram

The AIADMK government has always accorded top priority for higher education and set up as many as seven new government law colleges across the State in the last three years, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Tuesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Government Law College in Villupuram, MGR Government Women Arts and Science College and centenary celebrations of Villupuram Municipality, he said that the State had only seven government law colleges till 2011.

The late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa had started the National Law School in Tiruchi in 2013.

Subsequently new government law colleges were built in seven districts at a cost of ₹2.27 crore each for providing higher education to rural youth at their doorstep. Funds were allocated for the construction of new buildings.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the percentage of students pursuing higher education in the State has gone up to a large extent, thanks to the effective steps initiated by the former Chief Minister.

The number of students pursuing higher education has risen to 40 % at present, making Tamil Nadu one of the leading States in the field of higher education. The entire credit should go to the AIADMK regime, he also said.

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam and Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai were present.